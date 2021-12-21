Qube's (ASX:QUB) Chief Financial Officer to step down

Qube’schief financial officer Paul Lewis will step down next year for personal reasons after more than 15 years with the business.“Paul has been a critical part of Qube’s success taking the business from its beginnings as a $200 million infrastructure fund in 2007 to the over six billion dollar listed entity of today,” said managing director Paul Digney.“There is no doubt he has been an exceptional CFO. I regret but fully respect his decision to move on after having made such a valuable contribution to Qube.”Paul’s departure from Qube is expected to occur between April and June next year. The logistics company said the search process for a new CFO will begin shortly.Shares in Qubeare trading 0.2 per cent higher at $3.125.