Qube's (ASX:QUB) Chief Financial Officer to step down

by Lauren Evans December 21, 2021 11:30 AM

Qube’s (ASX:QUB) chief financial officer Paul Lewis will step down next year for personal reasons after more than 15 years with the business.

“Paul has been a critical part of Qube’s success taking the business from its beginnings as a $200 million infrastructure fund in 2007 to the over six billion dollar listed entity of today,” said managing director Paul Digney.

“There is no doubt he has been an exceptional CFO. I regret but fully respect his decision to move on after having made such a valuable contribution to Qube.”

Paul’s departure from Qube is expected to occur between April and June next year. The logistics company said the search process for a new CFO will begin shortly. 

Shares in Qube (ASX:QUB) are trading 0.2 per cent higher at $3.125.

