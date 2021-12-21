Nine (ASX:NEC) inks $650m broadcast deal

Nine Entertainmenthas inked a $650 million five year deal with the NRL to broadcast its 2023 to 2027 seasons. Nine will pay $115 million cash a year, with a further $15 million in contra and other services.The company has acquired the rights to broadcast three live games a week on Thursday and Friday evenings, as well as Sunday afternoons. The company will also air a live Saturday night match in the last 5 rounds of the regular competition.The Grand Final and State of Origin will continue to be exclusively shown on Nine and 9Now, with all the State of Origin matches to be broadcasted on Wednesday evenings from 2023. This means all Australians will continue to be able to access the key NRL games for free.Nine has also secured radio and audio streaming rights for at least four matches a week, including Friday night, two Saturday games and a Sunday afternoon game, as well as the finals and State of Origin.“We are very pleased to extend our 30-year partnership with the NRL for a further five years. This certainty enables Nine to continue to bring the game live and free to all Australians, and partner with the NRL to further develop the game for the clubs and the broader community," said Nine's CEO Mike Sneesby.Shares in Nine Entertainmentare trading 2.2 per cent lower at $2.67.