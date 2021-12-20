Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) reports on November traffic

Sydney Airportreported on its traffic performance in November as border restrictions started to ease.Total traffic for the month reached 498,000 passengers, up 42.4 per cent from November 2020, but down 86.7 per cent from 2019.Breaking down this figure, domestic passengers reached 407,000, up 32.8 per cent from 2020, and down 82.9 per cent from 2019. International passengers reached 91,000, up 108.4 per cent from 2020, and down 93.3 per cent from 2019.For the first 15 days of December, provisional data indicates international passenger traffic was down around 86 per cent and domestic passenger traffic was down around 69 per cent on the prior corresponding period in 2019, according to Sydney AirportThe company also said the outlook for passenger traffic remains subdued due to tightly controlled inbound international travel, entry requirements and restrictions into key overseas markets, and the impact of the Omicron outbreak.Shares in Sydney Airport (ASXSYD) are trading flat at $8.57.