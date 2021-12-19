Stocks of the Hour: Rio Tinto, Magellan, Origin Energy, St Barbara

Mining giant Rio Tintohas selected Dominic Barton as chairman. The former McKinsey leader of 30 years is slated to join the Rio board as of April next year. At the end of the AGM scheduled in May, he will be appointed the Chairman. Shares in Rio Tintoare trading 0.6 per cent lower at $97.41Magellanhas lost its $18.6 billion mandate from British wealth manager St James’s Place. This move is likely to have a six per cent hit on the revenues for the year ended June 30. Shares in Magellanhave taken a dive, down 24.5 per cent lower at $22.18In M&A news, one of Origin Energy’ssubsidiaries has inked a deal to buy WINconnect for $42.4 million, while gold miner St Barbarais set to buy Leonora Province Plan for $157 million. Shares in Origin Energyare trading 0.3 per cent lower at $5.08 while, shares in St Barbaraare trading 5.1 per cent lower at $1.40.