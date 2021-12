ASX gains, Afterpay & Zip plummet, Sonic falls on US purchase: ASX up 0.5% at noon

The Australian sharemarket opened higher this morning thanks to gains in the mining, energy and banking sectors. At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.5 per cent or 38.8 points higher at 7334.5. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 45 points.Across the sectors, 8 out of 11 are in the green. Energy is performing the best, up 1.7 per cent, followed by materials, up 1.5 per cent, then financials, up 1.1 per cent. Meanwhile, technology is weighing on the market, down 3.5 per cent.Gold miners are in spotlight, with Newcrest Miningup 4.8 per cent, Northern Starup 5.1 per cent and St Barbaraup 5.2 per cent. Heavyweight miners are also higher as iron ore prices lift. BHPis leading, up 1.5 per cent.Energy stocks are making gains, with Woodside petroleumup 1.7 per cent, Santosup 1.6 per cent, Ampolup 3.6 per cent and Whitehaven Coalup 3.7 per cent.Major banks are lifting, despite Macquariefalling 0.4 per cent. Commonwealthis leading the pack, up 2 per cent.Tech stocks are tumbling, following a fall in US tech stocks. Buy now, pay later giants Afterpayand Zip Coare down 7.7 and 7.6 per cent. Meanwhile payment software Xerois down 4.8 per cent and WiseTech Globalis down 3.8 per cent amid techs fall.In headlines, Sonic Healthcareis down 1 per cent following the US acquisition of ProPath. Healius, another healthcare company, is down 1.1 per cent, following a $301.3 million deal to acquire Agilex Biolabs.SHAPE Australia Corporationhas listed on the ASX today. Their shares issued at $1.96, started trading at $2.05 and are currently at $1.98.IPD Grouphas listed on the ASX today. Their shares issued at $1.20, started trading at $1.045 and are currently at $1.075.Please join us for Stocks of the Hour here. Medical laboratory company Sonic Healthcarehas acquired US pathology company ProPath, based in Texas.Healthcare company Healiusis set to acquire bioanalytical laboratory Agilex Biolabs for an enterprise value of $301.3 million.Roads developer Transurbanhas reached an agreement with the Victorian Government and its subcontractor, with costs adjustments for the West Gate Tunnel Project.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 1.7 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 3.5 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Virgin Money UK, trading 5.25 per cent higher at $3.10. It is followed by shares in St Barbaraand Whitehaven CoalThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Domain Holdings Australia, trading 7.5 per cent lower at $5.22. It is followed by shares in Afterpayand Life360 Inc.Gold is trading at US$1798.08 an ounce.Iron ore is 4.6 per cent higher at US$114.70 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 3.16 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 71.81 US cents.