Healius (ASX:HLS) inks $301.3m deal to acquire Agilex Biolabs

Healthcare company Healiusis set to acquire bioanalytical laboratory Agilex Biolabs for an enterprise value of $301.3 million.Agilex Biolabs' estimated calendar year 2022 revenue is within $36 to $40 million, with EBITDA between $14 and $16 million. The acquisition is subject to minimal conditions and is expected to complete at the end of January next year.Healius views this as a long-term strategic acquisition that provides Healius with a platform for growth into the global clinical trials sector.“We see Agilex as a long-term strategic acquisition that adds a global orientation to the Healius network. A business that is growing fast, in a fast-growing market. Agilex is well placed to realise a material step-change in earnings growth over the near to medium-term,” said Healius CEO Malcolm Parmenter.Shares in Healiusare trading 1.1 per cent lower at $5.22.