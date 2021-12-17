Stocks of the Hour: Sonic Healthcare, Healius & Transurban

Company News

by Lauren Evans December 17, 2021 11:20 AM

Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) has acquired US pathology company ProPath, based in Texas. While the price was not specified, Sonic said ProPath has around US $110 million in annual revenue and serves more than 20 hospital groups. Shares in Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) are trading 0.9 per cent lower at $43.82

Healthcare company Healius (ASX:HLS) is set to acquire the bioanalytical laboratory Agilex Biolabs for an enterprise value of $301.3 million. The acquisition is expected to complete at the end of January next year. Shares in Healius (ASX:HLS) are trading 2.1 per cent lower at $5.17.

Roads developer Transurban (ASX:TCL) has reached agreement with the Victorian Government and its subcontractor for delivery of the West Gate Tunnel Project. CEO Scott Charlton said the tunnel will end the city’s reliance on the West Gate Bridge. Shares in Transurban (ASX:TCL) are trading 0.2 per cent lower at $13.63.

