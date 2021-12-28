(ASX:ATC)

Australian company Altech Chemicalshas been awarded “green” project accreditation for its battery materials project in Saxony, Germany. The prestigious award was given by the independent Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO) in Norway, one of the leading groups that certifies ESG projects around the world.The assessment determined that the use of silicon/graphite anodes in future lithium-ion batteries can reduce the CO2 footprint of these batteries by between 19 per cent and 52 per cent. This is a significant impact to the future of the electric vehicle industry.Altech's engineers have designed the Saxony plant with a specific focus on minimising environmental impact, and in accordance with prevailing German, European and International environmental standards. The plant has near zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions as the plant’s processes are fully electrified, including steam generation. The plant will use renewable electricity sourced from on-site solar panels and renewable energy certificates.Altech announced recently that it has finally cracked the silicon code and produced lithium-ion batteries with 30 per cent higher energy capacity. The company has utilised its game-changing alumina coating technology, which successfully incorporates silicon into the graphite anode of lithium-ion batteries. The result is a 30 per cent higher energy battery with improved cyclability or battery life. This next-generation lithium ion battery technology is destined for the electric vehicle industry.The company has already commenced a prefeasibility study for the construction of a 10,000 tonnes per annum battery material plant in Germany to service the flourishing European lithium-ion battery market.