Pointsbet (ASX:PBH) expands US footprint

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan December 16, 2021 11:27 AM

PointsBet (ASX:PBH) has launched its online and mobile sports betting operations in Virginia as the sports better grows its footprint to its eighth state in the US.

The Virginia Lottery recently issued PointsBet together with racetrack Colonial Downs, an official supplier license to offer online sports wagering in the state.

The company has exclusive rights with NBC Sports as a sporting betting partner giving Sportsbebt the opportunity to utilise the media giant’s premium television and digital assets to promote the brand in Virginia across its local sports communities.

As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities.

Shares in PointsBet (ASX:PBH) are trading 4.4 per cent higher at $7.13.

