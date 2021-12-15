MA Financial (ASX:MAF) buys $68m Brunswick Heads pub

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan December 16, 2021 10:40 AM

MA Financial (ASX:MAF) has exchanged contract to buy Hotel Brunswick and an adjacent property for $68 million.

Hotel Brunswick sits on the Brunswick River and will be acquired by an investment fund managed by MA Hotel Management.

This acquisition follows MA Hotel Management’s snap up of the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay in 2019. MA Financial, including its managed funds, have now invested over $170 million in two of the Byron Bay region’s iconic hospitality assets. A move demonstrating increased confidence of the area.

Shares in MA Financial (ASX:MAF) are trading 4.6 per cent higher at $8.84.
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.