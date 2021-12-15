Stocks of the Hour: CSL, Woodside Petroleum, Sims

Biotech giant CSLhas completed a $6.3 billion capital raise to fund its takeover of Vifor Pharma. It’s considered the largest capital raise in Australian history. Shares in CSLare trading 8.2 per cent lower at $272.93.The ACCC has given its nod to Woodside Petroleum'sproposed acquisition of BHP Petroleum. The competition watchdog focused its review on local natural gas supply in Western Australia, and cites adequate competition from rival suppliers. Shares in Woodside Petroleumare trading 0.3 per cent higher at $22.13, while BHPare trading 1.1 per cent lower at $40.63.In other M&A news, recycling group Simshas inked a deal to buy US-based metals recycler Atlantic Recycling Group for $51.6 million (US$37 million). The acquisition is slated for Sims to expand its east coast footprint in North America. Simsare trading 0.3 per cent higher at $15.47.