Stocks of the Hour: CSL, Woodside Petroleum, Sims

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan December 16, 2021 10:40 AM

Biotech giant CSL (ASX:CSL) has completed a $6.3 billion capital raise to fund its takeover of Vifor Pharma. It’s considered the largest capital raise in Australian history. Shares in CSL (ASX:CSL) are trading 8.2 per cent lower at $272.93.

The ACCC has given its nod to Woodside Petroleum's (ASX:WPL) proposed acquisition of BHP Petroleum. The competition watchdog focused its review on local natural gas supply in Western Australia, and cites adequate competition from rival suppliers. Shares in Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) are trading 0.3 per cent higher at $22.13, while BHP (ASX:BHP) are trading 1.1 per cent lower at $40.63.

In other M&A news, recycling group Sims (ASX:SGM) has inked a deal to buy US-based metals recycler Atlantic Recycling Group for $51.6 million (US$37 million). The acquisition is slated for Sims to expand its east coast footprint in North America. Sims (ASX:SGM) are trading 0.3 per cent higher at $15.47.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.