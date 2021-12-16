Wall St roars in relief rally, Tech shares jump, CSL's rating gets upgraded: ASX to rise

The Australian sharemarket is set to rise after the much anticipated outcome from the Fed Reserve.US stocks turned higher after the Fed kept interest rates or borrowing costs unchanged. Wall St was in the red before the announcement, then rose in the aftermath closing at session highs. The Fed gave the markets what they were expecting, a sped up taper timeline.The Fed said they’re committed to using its full range of tools to continue to support the US economy and decided to double its current pace of tapering starting in mid January, which was also expected. They said that a similar pace is likely to be appropriate in the coming months paving the way for the first interest rate hike next year, and more in 2023 amid the hot inflation we have seen. The consumer price index is at 39 year highs, while producer price surged to a record history high.The 10-year treasury bond yield ticked a hairline higher, but this didn’t stop the tech heavy Nasdaq being the outperformer in the relief rally today after two days of declines.Oil prices rose in the wake of the announcement while investors also digested retail sales figures for November. Sales inched higher by 0.3 per cent, a miss from the 0.8 per cent expected. A sign that the inflation at four decade highs is eating away at the consumer’s pocket.The nervous moves saw a pivot from the red with a rally into the green. The outcome today could set the tone for the next 24 hours as we have more central banks set to meet. Keep an eye out for tech stocks today to see if they will mimic the moves.At the closing bell, the Dow Jones gained 1.1 per cent to 35,927, the S&P 500 added 1.6 per cent to 4,710 while the Nasdaq closed 2.2 per cent higher at 15,566.Across the S&P 500, all sectors advance with only energy as the laggard despite the oil price rising, with the sector down 0.4 per cent. Technology stocks galloped as the best performer by 2.8 per cent.The yield on the US treasury note rose 3 basis points at 1.47 per cent as bonds, while gold rose on a weaker greenback.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed mixed ahead of the European central bank meeting tonight.Paris added 0.5 per cent, Frankfurt gained 0.2 per cent and London’s FTSE lost 0.7 per cent ahead of the Bank of England meeting with a data point the central bank needs to digest.The U.K. consumer price index, their headline figure rose to a record decade year high of 5.1 per cent, faster than expectations of 4.7 per cent hiked by fuel and second-hand car prices according to the Office for National Statistics.In London trade, miners and oil heavyweights fell. BHP fell 1.8 per cent, Rio dropped 2.3 per cent, BP lost 2 per cent, Shell dipped 1.6 per cent.Elsewhere tech stocks recovered by 1.4 per cent while retail stocks lost 1.7 per cent. Zara owner Inditex tumbled 5.2 per cent, while H&M fell 2.8 per cent.Asian markets closed mixed as home price data and retail sales point to a slowing growth in China’s economy. Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9 per cent, while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.4 per cent lower.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 0.7 per cent lower at 7,327 with all sectors declining ahead of the Fed meeting with only utilities closing higher.Westpacrose 0.3 per cent amid a broker upgrade citing an improved revenue outlook for the smallest of Australia's big four banks in financial year 2022. Macquarie analysts said that the improvement is underpinned by a margin recovery in its home-loan book as its mix of new and existing mortgage customers rebalanced in line with its peers.Commonwealth Bankfell 0.6 per cent while National Australia Bank, and ANZ Bank both rose 0.5 and 0.4 per cent respectively. Macquarieclosed 0.2 per cent lower.In the miners space, BHPand Fortescue Metalsboth lost 0.3 per cent, while Rio Tintoadded 0.2 per cent.Gold and energy stocks fell with the likes of Newcrest Miningdown 2.2 per cent, while Woodside Petroleumclosed 0.7 per cent lower.Wesfarmersadded 0.1 per cent after the conglomerate said it would vote its 19.3 per cent stake in APIagainst a rival $1.75 a share bid from Woolworthsfor the owner of the Priceline Pharmacy and Soul Pattinson brands. Wesfarmers also noted that it had the right to match any offer considered superior to its own bid by the API board. Woolworths lost 0.1 per cent while API added 0.3 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Virgin Money UK, closing 4.1 per cent higher at $3.08, followed by shares in Aluminaamid a broker upgrade based on valuation grounds and Whitehaven CoalMore on the broker upgrade, the spot alumina price is now at US$360 a tonne and offering strong support in Ord Minnett’s view. The broker sees the current share price levels representing an attractive entry point to buy Aluminashares forecasting a dividend yield of around 10 per cent, and is trading on a low enterprise value to operating earnings multiple of 5 times.The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was PointsBet Holdingsclosing 7.6 per cent lower at $6.83 followed by shares in PolyNovo, and HUB24In M&A news, Helloworldsoared 16.2 per cent after agreeing to sell its corporate and entertainment travel division to Corporate Travel Managementfor $175 million. The deal comprises $100 million in cash and $75 million in Corporate Travel scrip. Based on pre pandemic financial year 2019 numbers, the deal is highly attractive with the company value to operating earnings acquisition multiple of 8 times for Helloworld assets.Looking at the SPI futures after all this, it's pointing to a 0.6 per cent gain.It’s a jammed pack agenda today with times in Australian eastern standard time kicking off with IHS Markit PMI data coming out at 9am, two speeches from RBA officials from 10-10.30am, labour force figures for November at 11.30am with economists expecting 205,000 new jobs to be added and unemployment rate to improve to 5 per cent. When we are sleeping, we have the European central bank and their policy decision at 12.30am.Qantas has forecasted a loss at the earnings level of $250 million to $300 million for the first half of financial 2022. The company has been able to accelerate the repair of its balance sheet and expects to finish the first half of financial year 2022 with a materially better net debt position than it had prior to the start of Delta variant lockdowns in June. In the pre open, time of filming, the price is up over 8 per cent. As of yesterday, shares in Qantasclosed 0.6 per cent lower at $4.87.Citi upgraded CSLto buy from neutral with a price target of $340. CSL is slated to purchase Vifor Pharma at a 65 per cent premium to the company's trading price. Citi estimated that the purchase will be roughly 9 per cent accretive to CSL's net profit after tax prior to amortisation, given CSL's higher trading multiple. Vifor's products focus on iron deficiency, renal and cardio-renal therapies. The rating got a hike and the target price as well to $340 from $325. Shares in CSL were placed on a trading halt on Tuesday and last traded at $297.27.There is one company trading ex-dividend today, Plato Inc Maxis paying 0.5 cents fully franked.There are nine companies set to pay eligible shareholders today including ANZ Banking Group, Incitec Pivot, Pendal Group and Resmed.ANZ Banking GroupAusnet ServicesDalrymple Bay InfrastructureEZZ Life Science HoldingsIncitec PivotMy Food Bag GroupPartners Group Global Income FundPendal GroupResmed IncThere are fourteen companies set to meet with shareholders including ANZ, Elders and Orica.AD1 HoldingsANZ Banking GroupAuroch MineralsEldersElevate UraniumICS GlobalLion One MetalsMayur ResourcesOricaParkway CorporateResource BaseSky MetalsSouth Harz PotashSynertec CorporationThere are three companies set to make their debut on the ASX today. Keep an eye out for XPON Technologies. A cloud based software provider after raising $12,500,000, Ronin Resourcesand real estate fund manager Qualitasafter raising $335,000,000.Iron ore has gained 1.3 per cent to US$109.70. Its futures point to a 0.5 per cent gain.Gold gained $6.30 or 0.4 per cent to US$1779 an ounce, silver was up $0.16 or 0.7 per cent to US$22.08 an ounce.Oil added $0.83 or 1.2 per cent to US$71.56 a barrel.One Australian Dollar at 8:15 AM has strengthened since yesterday, buying 71.77 US cents (Wed: 71.06), 54.09 Pence Sterling, 81.82 Yen and 63.54 Euro cents.