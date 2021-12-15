Blackmores (ASX:BKL) appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Pharmaceutical company Blackmoreshas appointed Patrick Gibson as its new chief financial officer (CFO) following the resignation of current CFO Gunther Burghardt.Gunther commenced with Blackmores in January 2020 and will leave the company to pursue personal interests in late February next year.Patrick was most recently CFO at building fixtures and fittings designer GWA Group. Prior to working at GWA, Patrick was CFO at Goodman Fielder and held senior roles at Brambles and Unilever.Blackmores CEO Alastair Symington comments, “On behalf of the Board, we sincerely thank Gunther for his significant contribution to Blackmores and wish him and his family the very best for the future.”“It is always important to have succession planning underway and we are very pleased to welcome Patrick Gibson to the role of chief financial officer.”“Patrick has an outstanding track record of delivering significant business improvements and long-term shareholder return. His extensive ASX-listed finance, operational and commercial experience will be an asset to our Executive Team, and we look forward to continuing the work already underway to grow Blackmores.”Shares in Blackmoresare trading 2.9 per cent lower at $90.58.