Challenger (ASX:CGF) appoints new CEO

Annuities business Challengerhas appointed Nick Hamilton as managing director and CEO, replacing Richard Howes, who announced his resignation in August.Nick has been chief executive of Challenger’s Funds Management business since 2019, and will commence in his new role on January 1, 2022. Before joining Challenger in 2015, he held a number of senior leadership roles at financial service businesses across Australia, US and UK.“In Nick, we have an outstanding candidate, with a proven track record of leading and growing high performing businesses and driving innovation, both at Challenger and across the financial services industry in Australia and internationally,” said chairman Peter Polson.“With a deep understanding of our business, a clear vision for the future and the acumen to maximise the significant opportunities ahead, Nick is ideally placed to lead Challenger through this exciting next chapter.”Shares in Challengerare trading 1.1 per cent higher at $6.67.