Polynovo (ASX:PNV) US sales more than double in Q2

Polynovoreported on its US sales having more than doubled in the second quarter of FY22 compared with a year prior.The medical device company said US sales for the quarter are already at $4.66 million in the first two months, up 133 per cent from the same period last year. November was particularly strong, almost equalling the record month set in July, with $US 1.95 million in sales alone.The US business have added an additional 11 accounts since Sept 30, bringing the total to 146.The company said it is monitoring the possible impact of the Omicron variant on access to hospitals and healthcare professionals. To date, there does not seem to be any impact and the company is confident that it is better positioned to respond than previously.PolyNovo said its sales in UK and Germany were up significantly during the first quarter but were off a low base. It said the UK and Europe had underperformed expectations.Australia and New Zealand remain on track despite a large reduction in burn cases compared with the corresponding period last year.Shares in Polynovoare trading 15.4 per cent higher at $1.57.