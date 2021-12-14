Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Woodside Petroleumhas appointed Graham Tiver from BHP as chief financial officer and executive vice president following the resignation of CFO Sherry Duhe last month.Joining Woodside from BHP, Graham previously held the role of group financial controller with responsibility for BHP’s global accounting and reporting function and financial improvement. During his 28-year career with BHP and WMC Resources, Tiver held a number of roles across the business sectors.“Graham’s demonstrated technical and financial capability, strong operational background and leadership skills will make an important contribution to Woodside and delivering ongoing value to shareholders,” said Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill.Graham is expected to commence with Woodside in early February next year.Shares in Woodside Petroleumare trading 0.7 per cent lower at $22.12.