Santos (ASX:STO) announces new chief financial officer

Energy giant Santoshas appointed Anthea McKinnell as chief financial officer (CFO) from January 1, replacing current CFO Anthony Neilson.McKinnell has been with Santos as deputy CFO since 2019. Santos also noted her 13 years at Woodside Petroleum prior to this.Neilson, who has held the role since 2016, will stay with the company as chief commercial officer initially based in Sydney, where he will oversee the transition of the Oil Search business.“I am pleased to announce Anthea as an internal successor in the role of CFO at this pivotal moment for Santos as we finalise a merger that expands our business regionally. I also acknowledge the outstanding contribution Anthony Neilson has made to Santos as CFO over the past five years," said CEO Kevin Gallagher.“I look forward to working with both Anthea and Anthony in their new leadership roles as we deliver our strategy to decarbonise our base business, transition to cleaner energy and clean fuels, and deliver shareholder value from the Oil Search merger.”Shares in Santosare trading 1.8 per cent higher at $6.60.