Orica (ASX:ORI) to sell Minova business for $180mil

Explosives systems company Oricahas unveiled its plans to sell its Minova business to a European based investment firm, Aurelius Group for $180 million.This follows explosive company announcements in May this year of its intentions to pursue a sale. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.“The sale of Minova is consistent with our refreshed strategy, which identified Minova as non-core to Orica. This allows us to focus on our four key business verticals of growth - mining; quarry and construction; digital; and mining chemicals," said Orica CEO Sanjeev Gandhi.“The Minova business will benefit from new ownership with more focus and capital to support its growth.”Shares in Oricaare trading 0.4 per cent higher at $13.95.