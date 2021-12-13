Stocks of the Hour: Ramsay Healthcare, Orica & Centuria Office REIT

has inked a deal to buy UK-based mental healthcare provider Elysium Healthcare for $1.4 billion from private equity firm BC Partners. The healthcare giant said the acquisition is slated to provide a leg into the growing UK mental health hospital market. Shares in Ramsay Health Careare trading 0.4 per cent lower at $69.21.has unveiled its plans to sell its Minova business to a European based investment firm, Aurelius Group for $180 million. This follows explosive company announcements in May this year of its intentions to pursue a sale. Shares in Oricaare trading 0.1 per cent higher at $13.92.has upgraded its financial year 2022 guidance after one of its clients renewed its lease for another three years in Queensland. The renewal, alongside other agreed leases, increased the building’s occupancy to 100 per cent. Shares in Centuria Office REITare trading 0.9 per cent lower at $2.33.Click on the ASX code or company name for full stories.