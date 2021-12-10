Stocks of the Hour: EBOS, Fortescue Metals & Santos

Medical wholesaler EBOShas raised $642 million through a placement to partly fund the $1.7 billion acquisition of LifeHealthcare. To pay for the business, EBOS will also undertake a retail offer of $100 million and take out a $540 million loan. Shares in EBOS Groupare trading almost 5 per cent higher at $36.42.Elizabeth Gaines will step down as chief executive officer of Fortescue Metals. She will move to a non-executive director role and become Fortescue’s global green ambassador. Shares in Fortescue Metals Groupare trading 0.8 per cent lower at $18.11.Santosand Oil Searchhave legally completed their $22 billion merger following approval from the National Court of Papua New Guinea. Santos will acquire all shares in Oil Search, while Oil Search shareholders will receive 0.6275 Santos shares for each Oil Search share held. Shares in Santosare trading 2.6 per cent lower at $6.45.Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.