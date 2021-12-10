Fortescue Metals (ASX:FMG) CEO steps down

Elizabeth Gaines will step down as chief executive officer (CEO) of Fortescue Metalsto move to a non-executive director role and become Fortescue’s global green hydrogen brand ambassador.The mining giant said the major transition to a vertically integrated green energy and resources group is only enabled by the deep commitment of its leadership, and in particular, Elizabeth. Following a global search, Elizabeth will assist in the selection of a new CEO."Elizabeth is one of Australia’s truly inspiring leaders. We are grateful that she has accepted the critical role of ensuring the world understands that green hydrogen, green ammonia, green energy and all its products, are combined, the only practical implementable solution to global warming that can be delivered on a commercial, highly sustainable basis," said chairman Andrew Forrest."Elizabeth’s depth of character, leadership, global integrity and respect is appreciated by Fortescue’s executives and fellow directors. With the new CEO our team will continue to empower Fortescue’s leadership of a commercial solution to global warming."Shares in Fortescue Metalsare trading 0.4 per cent lower at $18.17.Image from: https://www.fmgl.com.au/about-fortescue/executive-team