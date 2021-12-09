PNG court gives approval for Oil Search (ASX:OSH) takeover

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan December 09, 2021 03:20 PM

The National Court of Papua New Guinea (PNG) has given the tick of approval for the merger of Oil Search (ASX:OSH) by Santos (ASX:STO) with the final step to take place on Friday.

The move was approved by a majority of Oil Search shareholders on Tuesday with PNG’s competition authorities giving its nod of approval also.

Oil Search expects to lodge a certified copy of the orders with the Papua New Guinea Registrar of Companies on Friday, at which time the deal will become effective.

If this occurs, Oil Search will apply for its shares to be suspended from trading on the PNGX and ASX from close of trade Friday.

Shares in Oil Search (ASX:OSH) are trading 1.4 per cent lower at $4.14 while shares in Santos (ASX:STO) are trading 1.6 per cent lower at $6.62.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.