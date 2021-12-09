Woodside (ASX:WPL) to supply LNG to Viva's (ASX:VEA) Geelong refinery

Viva Energyawards Woodside Petroleumthe go ahead to supply the east coast with LNG from Western Australia via a memorandum of understanding (MoU).The MoU would see Woodside ship LNG from WA to Viva Energy's planned import terminal in Victoria's Geelong.Viva is planning to take a final investment decision on the Geelong project by the third quarter of next year, putting it on track to help ease a gas supply shortfall forecast to hit east coast markets from the mid-2020s.Woodside chief executive officer Meg O’Neill welcomed the collaboration with Viva Energy on potential LNG supply from Woodside’s portfolio to the east coast market, which would be a milestone for the Australian gas industry.“Our MOU with Viva Energy presents an opportunity for Woodside to supply reliable, cost-competitive LNG from our Western Australian projects and global portfolio into the east coast gas market, which is predicted to face a shortfall in coming years”.Viva Energy chief executive officer Scott Wyatt said “we are very pleased to be progressing this opportunity with Woodside, a leading LNG producer. Woodside’s experience and capability in LNG supply, shipping, terminals and international gas markets will assist us in progressing the Gas Terminal Project to a final investment decision”.Shares in Viva Energyis trading 0.5 per cent lower at $2.13 while shares in Woodside Petroleumis trading 0.2 per cent lower at $22.36.