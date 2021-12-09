OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) to unload Jericho to Minotaur (ASX:MEP)

OZ Mineralswill sell its 80 per cent interest in Jericho and 70 per cent interest in Eloise to Dematallica, a subsidiary of Minotaur Explorationfor $6.6 million.The sale also includes a deferred contingent consideration of up to $12.3 million (US$8.82 million), calculated at the rate of $0.056 (US$0.04) per pound of payable copper above 200 kilo tonnes contained copper and a further $2.75 million upon completion of a pre-feasibility study.Shares in OZ Mineralsis trading 0.7 per cent higher at $27.09, while shares in Minotaur Explorationis surging 3.0 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.