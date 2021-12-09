OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) to unload Jericho to Minotaur (ASX:MEP)

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan December 09, 2021 12:55 PM

OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) will sell its 80 per cent interest in Jericho and 70 per cent interest in Eloise to Dematallica, a subsidiary of Minotaur Exploration (ASX:MEP) for $6.6 million.

The sale also includes a deferred contingent consideration of up to $12.3 million (US$8.82 million), calculated at the rate of $0.056 (US$0.04) per pound of payable copper above 200 kilo tonnes contained copper and a further $2.75 million upon completion of a pre-feasibility study.

Shares in OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) is trading 0.7 per cent higher at $27.09, while shares in Minotaur Exploration (ASX:MEP) is surging 3.0 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.