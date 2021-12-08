Stocks of the Hour: Aristocrat Leisure, Telstra & Sydney Airport

chief financial officer (CFO) Julie Cameron-Doe has resigned after more than eight years with the business. The gambling giant said Julie will work through her six-month notice period, before taking up a new role as CFO of Wynn Resorts. Shares in Aristocrat Leisureare trading almost 2 per cent higher at $45.40.has secured the maximum amount of low band spectrum, investing $616 million at an auction. CFO Vicki Brady said, "the spectrum is essential for carrying mobile data, particularly 5G, across regional and remote areas". Shares in Telstra Corporationare trading 1.5 per cent higher at $4.07.confirmed there will be no final dividend for 2021 given the significant impact of Covid-19. The on-going border restrictions significantly impacted the airport's business performance over the second half of the year. Shares in Sydney Airportare trading 0.3 per cent lower at $8.38.Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.