Stocks of the Hour: Aristocrat Leisure, Telstra & Sydney Airport

Company News

by Lauren Evans December 08, 2021 03:42 PM

Aristocrat's (ASX:ALL) chief financial officer (CFO) Julie Cameron-Doe has resigned after more than eight years with the business. The gambling giant said Julie will work through her six-month notice period, before taking up a new role as CFO of Wynn Resorts. Shares in Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) are trading almost 2 per cent higher at $45.40.

Telstra (ASX:TLS) has secured the maximum amount of low band spectrum, investing $616 million at an auction. CFO Vicki Brady said, "the spectrum is essential for carrying mobile data, particularly 5G, across regional and remote areas". Shares in Telstra Corporation (ASX:TLS) are trading 1.5 per cent higher at $4.07.

Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) confirmed there will be no final dividend for 2021 given the significant impact of Covid-19. The on-going border restrictions significantly impacted the airport's business performance over the second half of the year. Shares in Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) are trading 0.3 per cent lower at $8.38.

Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.

