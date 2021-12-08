Stocks of the Hour: Aristocrat Leisure, Telstra & Sydney Airport

Aristocrat's (ASX:ALL)
chief financial officer (CFO) Julie Cameron-Doe has resigned after more than eight years with the business. The gambling giant said Julie will work through her six-month notice period, before taking up a new role as CFO of Wynn Resorts. Shares in Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL)
are trading almost 2 per cent higher at $45.40.Telstra (ASX:TLS)
has secured the maximum amount of low band spectrum, investing $616 million at an auction. CFO Vicki Brady said, "the spectrum is essential for carrying mobile data, particularly 5G, across regional and remote areas". Shares in Telstra Corporation (ASX:TLS)
are trading 1.5 per cent higher at $4.07.Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD)
confirmed there will be no final dividend for 2021 given the significant impact of Covid-19. The on-going border restrictions significantly impacted the airport's business performance over the second half of the year. Shares in Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD)
are trading 0.3 per cent lower at $8.38.
