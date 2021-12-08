Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) signs distribution agreement in Spain

Telix Pharmaceuticalshas entered into an exclusive commercial distribution agreement with NUCLIBER for its prostate cancer investigational imaging product, Illuccix.Under the terms of the agreement, and subject to closing requirements being satisfied, NUCLIBER will be the overall distributor and local representative for Illuccix in Madrid, Spain."NUCLIBER is a leading nuclear medicine company in Spain, and we are therefore pleased to have entered into this commercial distribution agreement as we prepare for the European launch of Illuccix," said Telix president Richard Valeix."Collaborating with such an established and patient centric leader in radiopharmaceuticals will help Telix to deliver on the promise of nuclear medicine with the ultimate aim to improve outcomes for Spanish men living with prostate cancer.”Telix noted that in 2020, prostate cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in Spain, with around 34,600 new cases being diagnosed.Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticalsare trading 4.6 per cent higher at $7.22.