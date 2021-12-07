Oil Search (ASX:OSH) & Santos (ASX:STO) receive ICCC approval for merger

Energy giants Oil Searchand Santoshave received approval from Papua New Guinea's watchdog in relation to its merger.Clearance from the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) of Papua New Guinea has been satisfied and the merger is set to go ahead.After on-going talks, the merger still remains subject to certain conditions, including court approval and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary conditions.Shares in Oil Searchare trading 2.8 per cent higher at $4.23. Shares in Santosare trading 2.9 per cent higher at $6.77.