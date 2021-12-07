Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) confirms no final dividend

Sydney Airportconfirmed there will be no final dividend for 2021 given the significant impact of Covid-19.The on-going border restrictions significantly impacted Sydney Airport's business performance over the second half of the calendar year.In a glimpse, total passenger traffic for the month of October reached 65,000 passengers, down 98.4 per cent from the same period in 2019 and 71.1 per cent lower than 2020.Shares in Sydney Airportare trading 0.4 per cent lower at $8.37.