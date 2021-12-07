Aristocrat (ASX:ALL) chief financial officer to depart

Aristocrat Leisure'schief financial officer (CFO) Julie Cameron-Doe has resigned after more than eight years with the business and four years in the CFO role.The gambling giant said Ms Cameron-Doe will work through her six month contractual notice period to support the transition process, before taking up a new role as CFO of Wynn Resorts.“Julie has been an exceptional partner to me and the leadership group over the past four years, as Aristocrat’s scale, diversity, resilience and cultural growth has accelerated," said CEO Trevor Croker.“I regret but fully respect Julie’s decision to seek a new opportunity at this time, for personal and family reasons, after many successful years with Aristocrat."Shares in Aristocrat Leisureare trading 2.1 per cent higher at $45.44.