Stocks of the Hour: Magellan, Bank of Queensland & Zip Co

Company News

by Lauren Evans December 07, 2021 03:50 PM

Magellan’s (ASX:MFG) CEO Brett Cairns is slated to step down due to personal reasons. Chief financial officer Kirsten Morton will step in for the meantime. Shares in Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) are trading 5.4 per cent lower at $29.40.

Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) expects a lower FY22 net interest margin than previously projected. Meanwhile, the bank reconfirmed guidance for at least 2 per cent positive jaws, which compares a bank’s income growth to operating expense growth. Shares in Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) are trading 4.1 per cent higher at $7.92.

Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) has reported strong momentum in November, achieving a monthly transaction volume of $906.5 million, up 52 per cent year-on-year. Based on November, transaction volumes are now annualising at over $10 billion. Shares in Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) are trading 8.3 per cent higher at $4.70.

Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.