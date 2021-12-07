Stocks of the Hour: Magellan, Bank of Queensland & Zip Co

CEO Brett Cairns is slated to step down due to personal reasons. Chief financial officer Kirsten Morton will step in for the meantime. Shares in Magellan Financial Groupare trading 5.4 per cent lower at $29.40.expects a lower FY22 net interest margin than previously projected. Meanwhile, the bank reconfirmed guidance for at least 2 per cent positive jaws, which compares a bank’s income growth to operating expense growth. Shares in Bank of Queenslandare trading 4.1 per cent higher at $7.92.has reported strong momentum in November, achieving a monthly transaction volume of $906.5 million, up 52 per cent year-on-year. Based on November, transaction volumes are now annualising at over $10 billion. Shares in Zip Coare trading 8.3 per cent higher at $4.70.Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.