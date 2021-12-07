Cimic's (ASX:CIM) Thiess secures two mining contracts

Cimic'ssubsidiary Thiess has secured two mining services contracts in Queensland with a combined revenue of around $200 million.Thiess secured a 3-year contract with Austral Resources at the Anthill Copper Project, as well as a 12-month contract extension with BHP Mitsubishi Alliance for the provision of mining and maintenance services at Caval Ridge Mine.“These contracts reflect Thiess’ ability to deliver value for our clients, providing competitive and sustainable mining solutions across a diversified portfolio of projects. We will bring a strong focus on the local community as we undertake these exciting projects,” said Thiess CEO Michael Wright.Both contracts will commence this month.Shares in Cimic Groupare trading 0.7 per cent higher at $18.37.