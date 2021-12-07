Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) transactions jump in November

by Lauren Evans December 07, 2021 02:53 PM

Buy now, pay later giant Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) has reported strong momentum in November, achieving a monthly transaction volume of $906.5 million, up 52 per cent year-on-year.

Based on November, transaction volumes are now annualising at over $10 billion. Zip Co also hit transaction numbers for the month of $7.5 million, up 86 per cent year-on-year. 

Zip Business delivered transaction volume of $15.2 million, up 44 per cent amid Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Customer numbers increased 71 per cent year-on-year to $9.2 million.  

Over the month, Zip completed the acquisition of Czechia-based fintech Twisto Payments, providing a passport for European expansion. Zip also said it expanded its brand awareness in the US, which is now at “higher levels” than before the rebrand.

“November was a very strong month for the Company, and shows the tremendous growth achieved since this time last year with many markets processing BNPL payments for the first time – the company is now processing annualised volume of more than $10b," said CEO Larry Diamond.

"Zip now has one of the largest BNPL footprints geographically with the aim of servicing its global merchants and partners in a simple and easy format."

Shares in Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) are trading 7.8 per cent higher at $4.68. 
 

