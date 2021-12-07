Magellan's (ASX:MFG) CEO Brett Cairns resigns

Company News

by Lauren Evans December 07, 2021 10:40 AM

Magellan’s (ASX:MFG) chief executive officer Dr Brett Cairns is slated to step down due to personal reasons and chief financial officer Kirsten Morton will step in for the meantime.

Yesterday, the investment management group said Morton has a detailed understanding of the company's operations, having held the role of CFO for over eight years. 

"Brett has been a long-standing and key member of our Magellan team. He commenced his journey with Magellan in 2007 as a non-executive director before transferring to our executive ranks in 2015, initially as executive Chairman and then becoming CEO in 2019," said executive chairman Hamish Douglass.

"Brett was instrumental in the development of Magellan’s exchange traded products and in the development of Magellan’s retirement product, FuturePay." 

Shares in Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) are trading 1.3 per cent lower at $30.69. 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.