Combram Estate Olives (ASX:CBO) in capital raising

Company News

by Matthew Wilson December 06, 2021 12:54 PM

Olive oil producer Cobram Estate Olives is in a trading halt ahead of a proposed equity raising to be conducted by way of an institutional placement.

It is believed the company is seeking to raise $50m at $2 a share.

Cobram Estate Olives is Australia's largest producer and marketer of extra virgin olive oil and owns 2.4m olive oil trees planted on 6500ha in Victoria.

The company expects the trading halt to last until the commencement of trading on December 7.

Shares in Combram Estate Olives (ASX:CBO) last traded at $2.03.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.