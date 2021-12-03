Regaining losses: Aus shares close 0.2 per cent higher

The ASX dipped sharply into the red after lunchtime, but managed to regain its losses. Strong selling was seen in TPG Telecom, Telstra Corporationand Pilbara MineralsAt the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.22 per cent or 16 points higher at 7,241. Over the week, it closed 0.5 per cent or 38 points lower.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 40 points.The S&P 500 futures are flat.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 17 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 29 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Energy, up 1.6 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Health Care, down 1.7 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Pro Medicus, closing almost 4 per cent higher at $57.78. It was followed by shares in Soul Pattinson (WH)and Corporate Travel ManagementThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was TPG Telecom, closing 8.6 per cent lower at $6.05. It was followed by shares in Codanand Kogan.comJapan's Nikkei has gained 0.5 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.8 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.7 per cent.Over the last four trading days, the Dow Jones lost 0.8 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.7 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1773.74 an ounce.Iron ore is 3 per cent lower at US$98.35 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 2.7 per cent.Light crude is trading $1.31 higher at US$67.81 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 70.77 US cents.