Dotz Nano (ASX:DTZ) enters agreement to distribute COVID test kits in Malaysia

Dotz Nano, a technology company that produces marking, tracing and verification solutions, has entered into a distribution agreement with ScienceVision Sdn Bhd to distribute SARS-CoV-2 test kits in Malaysia.Dotz's product is a saliva-based or oropharyngeal swab field test that has European CE certification and is in progress for an FDA approval following a successful clinical trial on 73 subjects. It is a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) rather than antigen test, requires no special personnel to operate, can detect all variants of the virus, and is designed for areas of heavy human traffic. Up to 96 tests can be performed simultaneously, with results visible after 30 minutes based on colour change of samples.The distribution agreement is effective immediately for an initial three-year term, granting ScienceVision the right to sell the Dotz Test Kits in Malaysia with conditional exclusivity subject to minimum first-year purchase orders of US$600,000 being met.ScienceVision is Dotz’s third distributor for the test kits, following recent agreements with El Alamo and Hygiene Links covering Paraguay, Egypt, Sudan and the UAE.Shares in Dotz Nanoare trading 5 per cent higher at $0.42.Image from: https://www.dotz.tech/mass-covid-19-tests/