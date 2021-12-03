Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) awarded $23.5m contract with Commonwealth

Company News

by Adrian Tan December 03, 2021 01:33 PM

Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC), as part of a consortium of digital health partners, has been awarded a contract to deliver components of a health project for the Commonwealth of Australia.

The value of the contract to Alcidion is an estimated $23.5 million over six years, with the possibility of renewal. Project commencement is planned for December 2021.

The consortium is led by Leidos Australia, part of a global IT and engineering consulting firm. Alcidion will provide the Longitudinal Health Record via its Miya Precision product. Miya Precision is a FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) platform that consolidates information from disparate systems, applying artificial intelligence to yield actionable insights.

Shares in Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) are trading 7.9 per cent higher at $0.34. 

