Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) awarded $23.5m contract with Commonwealth

Alcidion Group Limited, as part of a consortium of digital health partners, has been awarded a contract to deliver components of a health project for the Commonwealth of Australia.The value of the contract to Alcidion is an estimated $23.5 million over six years, with the possibility of renewal. Project commencement is planned for December 2021.The consortium is led by Leidos Australia, part of a global IT and engineering consulting firm. Alcidion will provide the Longitudinal Health Record via its Miya Precision product. Miya Precision is a FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) platform that consolidates information from disparate systems, applying artificial intelligence to yield actionable insights.Shares in Alcidion Groupare trading 7.9 per cent higher at $0.34.