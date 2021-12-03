Tracking well: Aus shares 0.2 per cent higher at noon

The ASX has remained steady in positive territory in the morning session. Shares in TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG)
have fallen nearly 6 per cent, with over 56 million shares traded, after former Chairman David Teoh sold a $335 million interest on Thursday. Strong trading has also been seen in Telstra Corporation (ASX:TLS)
, Pilbara Minerals (PLS), AMP (ASX:AMP)
, South32 (ASX:S32)
, Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN)
and Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD)
.
At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.2 per cent or 11.90 points higher at 7237.10.
The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 17 points.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is Industrials, up 0.9 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down 1.4 per cent.
The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is ALS (ASX:ALQ)
, trading 3.1 per cent higher at $12.68. It is followed by shares in Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC)
and Corporate Travel Mgmt (ASX:CTD)
.
The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG)
, trading 5.8 per cent lower at $6.24. It is followed by shares in Kogan.com (ASX:KGN)
and Codan (ASX:CDA)
.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$1771.78 an ounce.
Iron ore is 3.0 per cent lower at US$98.35 a ton.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 1.5 per cent.
One Australian dollar is buying 70.80 US cents.