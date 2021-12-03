An alternative source of income

A reliable income stream. The premium paid by commercial borrowers for alternative financing – in the form of fees and interest on the loans – translates directly into premium returns for the investors. Plus, these returns are agreed upfront and are locked and loaded for the duration of the loan.

Times are tough for investors or advisers looking to add value through a defensive portfolio.Defensive, or income assets, aim to provide income rather than capital growth. They generally carry a lower investment risk than shares or property, with more stable returns in the short term but lower returns over the longer term.For most investors, this means bonds. But the problem with investing in bonds is not just the lack of income from the all-time low (even negative) yields on offer. It’s that bonds no longer react positively to falling share markets – traditionally a major benefit of the asset class.Take last year’s pandemic sell-off. Bond values didn’t rise, they fell. They’re simply not playing the defensive role they’ve played so well in the past.Investors are left to either accept this unsatisfactory scenario or take on more risk. Or, consider a third option.If you’re running a defensive portfolio, a steady and reliable income is critical.Alternative assets can provide that elusive income you’ve been searching for.Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Debt is an asset class that offers compelling benefits for those seeking income. A CRE debt investment seeks to generate monthly income by providing loans to commercial borrowers who require funding for real estate purposes. Its income stream is predictable because the loan interest and fees are agreed upfront, so this “fixed income” is known for the duration of the loan.The investment also provides capital preservation and portfolio diversification; its loan value does not fluctuate – unlike equities – and it ranks ahead of equity in the capital structure.Within the Australian commercial real estate sector, bank loans make up 90% ($369 billion) of the debt currently provided to commercial borrowers{1}. The remainder (~$41 billion) of CRE debt is provided by alternative lenders, a sector that while small, is well-established and has been growing steadily, becoming more sophisticated in funding solutions for borrowers.In the current economic climate, banks have been withdrawing from the lending market, leading to a shortage of debt capital for borrowers, and better opportunities for alternative lenders.As alternative lenders gain market share, the opportunity for investors also grows. Why? because borrowers will pay a premium for the flexibility provided by alternative lenders. Flexibility on the terms of the loan, the availability of loan options and the speed of funding.Commercial real estate debt is a good defensive and income focused asset to hold alongside other income generating asset classes. Some of the benefits of investing in CRE debt are:{1} Australian Prudential Regulation Authority Quarterly Authorised Deposit-taking Property Exposures June 2021; RBA Financial Stability Review October 2021This communication has been issued by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (ACN 003 278 831) (AFSL 235150) as responsible entity of The Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ARSN 627 917 971) (“Fund”), and has been prepared by QRI Manager Pty Ltd (ACN 625 857 070) (AFS Representative 1266996 as authorised representative of Qualitas Securities Pty Ltd (ACN 136 451 128) (AFSL 34224)).This communication contains general information only and does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or needs. It does not constitute financial, tax or legal advice, nor is it an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe or purchase a unit in the Fund or any other financial product. Before making an investment decision, you should consider whether the Fund is appropriate given your objectives, financial situation or needs. If you require advice that takes into account your personal circumstances, you should consult a licensed or authorised financial adviser.While every effort has been made to ensure the information in this communication is accurate; its accuracy, reliability or completeness is not guaranteed and none of The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (ACN 003 278 831), QRI Manager Pty Ltd (ACN 625 857 070), Qualitas Securities Pty Ltd (ACN 136 451 128) or any of their related entities or their respective directors or officers are liable to you in respect of this communication. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.The PDS and a target market determination for units in the Trust can be obtained by visiting the Trust website www.qualitas.com.au/qri. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited as responsible entity of the Fund is the issuer of units in the Trust. A person should consider the PDS in deciding whether to acquire, or to continue to hold, units in the Trust.