Stocks of the Hour: Woolworths, Coles, Premier Investments

Supermarket giant Woolworths has emerged as a rival buyer for Priceline owner Australian Pharmaceutical Industrieswith a $870 million offer, a move that could see Woolies spread its wings into the healthcare space. The bid is a counter to a $760 million offer from Wesfarmers, the owner of Bunnings and Officeworks. Shares in Woolworthsclosed 0.4 per cent higher at $39.99, Shares in Australian Pharmaceutical Industriessurged 16 per cent at $1.74.Meanwhile, rival Coles has been taken to court by the Fair Work Commission, which claims the supermarket giant underpaid 7,800 staff last year by $115 million. Shares in Colesclosed 0.5 per cent lower at $17.65. Premier Investments, the owner of six brands including Just Jeans, and Peter Alexander said in a trading update that sales are on its way out of the red. Over the past three weeks, stores around the globe have progressively re-opened, with sales up 10.1 per on the same three weeks compared to last year. Shares in Premier Investmentsclosed 0.8 per cent lower at $29.98.Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.