Aristocrat (ASX:ALL) is one step closer to UK Playtech

Gaming giant Aristocrat Leisureis one step closer to sealing the deal to buy UK online gaming platform Playtech, after shareholders in the UK listed firm gave its nod of approval to sell its financial trading division, Finalto to Gopher Investments.Gopher who as a 4.97 per cent stake in Playtech will soon own Finalto in the first half of next year. Gopher had proposed a full takeover of Playtech following Aristocrat’s initial offer in October but walked away from the deal last month.The approval given by Playtech shareholders "meets a condition" of Aristocrat’s offer as cited by chief executive and managing director Trevor Croker.Shares in Aristocrat Leisureare trading 0.5 per cent higher at $43.90.