Aristocrat (ASX:ALL) is one step closer to UK Playtech

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan December 02, 2021 03:30 PM

Gaming giant Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) is one step closer to sealing the deal to buy UK online gaming platform Playtech, after shareholders in the UK listed firm gave its nod of approval to sell its financial trading division, Finalto to Gopher Investments.

Gopher who as a 4.97 per cent stake in Playtech will soon own Finalto in the first half of next year. Gopher had proposed a full takeover of Playtech following Aristocrat’s initial offer in October but walked away from the deal last month.

The approval given by Playtech shareholders "meets a condition" of Aristocrat’s offer as cited by chief executive and managing director Trevor Croker.

Shares in Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) are trading 0.5 per cent higher at $43.90.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.