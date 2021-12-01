Stocks of the Hour: Codan, Charter Hall Retail & CBA

plans to purchase UK's Broadcast Wireless Systems (BWS) for an upfront payment of $3.7 million. Codan's subsidiary Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) will fund the acquisition from Codan's existing debt facility. Shares in Codanare trading flat at $9.74.is set to acquire a 49 interest in 20 Ampol service stations for $50.5 million on a 5 cap rate. The company said it now expects FY 2022’s earnings per share to finish at the top of its prior guidance range. Shares in Charter Hall Retail REITare trading 2.4 per cent lower at $4.06.has sold a 55 per cent stake in Colonial First State (CFS) to global investment firm KKR. The transaction implies a total valuation for CFS of $3.3 billion, which will result in CBA receiving around $1.7 billion from KKR. Shares in Commonwealth Bankare trading 0.1 per cent higher at $93.23.Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.