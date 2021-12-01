Stocks of the Hour: Codan, Charter Hall Retail & CBA

Codan (ASX:CDA)
plans to purchase UK's Broadcast Wireless Systems (BWS) for an upfront payment of $3.7 million. Codan's subsidiary Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) will fund the acquisition from Codan's existing debt facility. Shares in Codan (ASX:CDA)
are trading flat at $9.74.Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR)
is set to acquire a 49 interest in 20 Ampol service stations for $50.5 million on a 5 cap rate. The company said it now expects FY 2022’s earnings per share to finish at the top of its prior guidance range. Shares in Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR)
are trading 2.4 per cent lower at $4.06.Commonwealth Bank (ASX:CBA)
has sold a 55 per cent stake in Colonial First State (CFS) to global investment firm KKR. The transaction implies a total valuation for CFS of $3.3 billion, which will result in CBA receiving around $1.7 billion from KKR. Shares in Commonwealth Bank (ASX:CBA)
are trading 0.1 per cent higher at $93.23.
