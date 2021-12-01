Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) names new chairman

Company News

by Lauren Evans December 01, 2021 11:35 AM

Casino operator Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) has officially appointed Dr Ziggy Switkowski as its new chairman following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

This comes after Switkowski was appointed a non-executive director of Crown in August. He will replace interim chairwoman Jane Halton, who will remain as an independent non-executive director of Crown.

In the past, Dr Switkowski held CEO roles at Telstra and Optus and is currently non-executive chairman of NBN Co.

Shares in Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) are trading 0.1 per cent lower at $11.01.
 

