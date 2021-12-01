Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) names new chairman

Casino operator Crown Resortshas officially appointed Dr Ziggy Switkowski as its new chairman following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.This comes after Switkowski was appointed a non-executive director of Crown in August. He will replace interim chairwoman Jane Halton, who will remain as an independent non-executive director of Crown.In the past, Dr Switkowski held CEO roles at Telstra and Optus and is currently non-executive chairman of NBN Co.Shares in Crown Resortsare trading 0.1 per cent lower at $11.01.