Stocks of the Hour: SkyCity, Rural Funds & Vulcan Energy

SkyCity (ASX:SKC)
has secured a debt covenant waiver for the December 31 testing period. Formal documentation has been executed with SkyCity’s banking syndicate and US Private Placement holders. Shares in SkyCity Entertainment (ASX:SKC)
are trading 1.7 per cent lower at $2.89.Rural Funds (ASX:RFF)
has exchanged contracts for a cattle and cropping property acquisition. The four properties are located in central Queensland. Shares in Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF)
are trading 0.2 per cent lower at $2.93.Vulcan Energy (ASX:VUL)
and auto giant Stellantis have signed a binding agreement to supply battery grade lithium hydroxide, starting in 2026. The hydroxide will be used by the three Stellantis battery production facilities in Europe. Shares in Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL)
are trading 3 per cent higher at $10.56.
Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.