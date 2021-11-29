Stocks of the Hour: SkyCity, Rural Funds & Vulcan Energy

has secured a debt covenant waiver for the December 31 testing period. Formal documentation has been executed with SkyCity’s banking syndicate and US Private Placement holders. Shares in SkyCity Entertainmentare trading 1.7 per cent lower at $2.89.has exchanged contracts for a cattle and cropping property acquisition. The four properties are located in central Queensland. Shares in Rural Funds Groupare trading 0.2 per cent lower at $2.93.and auto giant Stellantis have signed a binding agreement to supply battery grade lithium hydroxide, starting in 2026. The hydroxide will be used by the three Stellantis battery production facilities in Europe. Shares in Vulcan Energy Resourcesare trading 3 per cent higher at $10.56.Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.