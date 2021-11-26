Stocks of the Hour: AMP, ANZ & Ampol

Financial services provider AMP (ASX:AMP)
expects to recognise additional impairment charges of around $325 million after tax in its 2021 financial year results. The impairments are expected to have an impact on capital of around $220 million. Shares in AMP (ASX:AMP)
are trading 3.8 per cent lower at $1.00.ANZ (ASX:ANZ)
has acknowledged that Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has commenced proceedings relating to three unlicensed third parties providing home loan application documents to ANZ lenders, including in connection with its home loan introducer program. Shares in ANZ (ASX:ANZ)
are trading 0.7 per cent lower at $27.08.Ampol (ASX:ALD)
has priced an offering of $500 million subordinated notes due in 2081 to wholesale investors in the domestic fixed income market. The petroleum giant said the subordinated notes are an effective long term source of capital. Shares in Ampol (ASX:ALD)
are trading 3.5 per cent lower at $29.17.
