ANZ (ASX:ANZ) acknowledges ASIC proceedings

Company News

by Lauren Evans November 26, 2021 10:45 AM

Banking giant ANZ (ASX:ANZ) has acknowledged that Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has commenced proceedings relating to three unlicensed third parties providing home loan application documents to ANZ lenders, including in connection with its home loan introducer program.

Under the civil proceedings, ASIC is alleging contraventions of section 31 of the Credit Protection Act relating to 74 home loan applications made between 2016 and 2018, and contraventions of general conduct obligations owed by credit licensees under the Credit Act.

ANZ has co-operated with ASIC during its investigation and has established a customer remediation program as well as continuously improving its home loan processes and controls, the bank said

ANZ also said they are considering the matters raised in the concise statement and will not be providing further comment given the matter is now before the courts.

Shares in ANZ (ASX:ANZ) are trading 0.04 per cent lower at $27.26. 
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.