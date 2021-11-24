Stocks of the Hour: Webjet, PointsBet, Pinnacle Investments

Travel booking company Webjet (ASX:WEB)
has taken off after delivering a cash surplus of $3.5 million per month in the first half of the 2022 financial year as high booking volumes return. The company said it expects to be back at pre-Covid booking volumes by the second half of FY23. Shares in Webjet (ASX:WEB)
are trading 0.9 per cent higher at $5.64.PointsBet (ASX:PBH)
has been awarded a temporary supplier licence by the Virginia Lottery to offer online sports wagering in Virginia. The licence was awarded through a partnership with Colonial Downs. Shares in PointsBet (ASX:PBH)
are trading flat at $7.48.Pinnacle Investment Management (ASX:PNI)
has completed its $105 million institutional placement to investors. The funding will be used to acquire a 25 per cent stake in private equity firm Five V Capital. Shares in Pinnacle (ASX:PNI)
are trading 6.2 per cent lower at $16.41.
Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.