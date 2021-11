Stocks of the Hour: Webjet, PointsBet, Pinnacle Investments

Travel booking company Webjet has taken off after delivering a cash surplus of $3.5 million per month in the first half of the 2022 financial year as high booking volumes return. The company said it expects to be back at pre-Covid booking volumes by the second half of FY23. Shares in Webjetare trading 0.9 per cent higher at $5.64.has been awarded a temporary supplier licence by the Virginia Lottery to offer online sports wagering in Virginia. The licence was awarded through a partnership with Colonial Downs. Shares in PointsBetare trading flat at $7.48.has completed its $105 million institutional placement to investors. The funding will be used to acquire a 25 per cent stake in private equity firm Five V Capital. Shares in Pinnacleare trading 6.2 per cent lower at $16.41.Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.