PointsBet (ASX:PBH) awarded licence in Virginia

Online wagering platform PointsBethas been awarded a temporary supplier licence by the Virginia Lottery to offer online sports wagering in Virginia.The licence was awarded to Pointsbet's subsidiary PointsBet Virginia through a partnership with Colonial Downs and subsequent joint application for licensure.“Alongside Colonial Downs, PointsBet is proud to partner with the Lottery in Virginia for our first lottery-regulated market license award. We couldn’t be more thrilled to further expand our exclusive relationship with NBC Sports – a staple to sports lovers in Virginia – and ultimately provide the great people in the state with the sportsbook they’ve been waiting for,” said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken.As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will utilise the media giant’s premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand in Virginia, the company said.Shares in PointsBetare trading 0.3 per cent higher at $7.50.