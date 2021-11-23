Stocks of the Hour: BHP, TechnologyOne & Bapcor

Mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP)
and Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL)
have signed a binding sales agreement for the merger of BHP's oil and gas portfolio with Woodside. Woodside will acquire the entire share capital of BHP Petroleum International in exchange for new Woodside shares. Shares in BHP Group (ASX:BHP)
are trading 4.4 per cent higher at $38.18.TechnologyOne (ASX:TNE)
reported a 15 per cent increase in profit after tax in FY21, following strong growth in its software as a service (SaaS) business. The company reported a full year dividend of 13.9 cents per share, up 8 per cent from the prior year. Shares in TechnologyOne (ASX:TNE)
are trading 3.1 per cent lower at $12.52.Bapcor's (ASX:BAP)
chief executive officer Darryl Abotomey will retire in February next year after 10 years with the company. A global search process has commenced to appoint a new permanent CEO. Shares in Bapcor (ASX:BAP)
are trading 9.3 per cent lower at $7.48.
