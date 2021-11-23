Bapcor (ASX:BAP) CEO to retire after 10 years

by Lauren Evans November 23, 2021 03:14 PM

Bapcor's (ASX:BAP) chief executive officer Darryl Abotomey will retire in February next year after 10 years with the company.

The auto parts retailer said that Mr Abotomey will remain available to the company until June 30 next year to assist with an orderly transition. Mr Abotomey was appointed CEO and managing director in September 2011, with the company listing on the ASX in April 2014. 

"With a strong operating and financial position it feels like an appropriate time in the company’s journey to step back and retire," said Mr Abotomey. 

A global search process has commenced to appoint a permanent CEO. If a permanent CEO has not been appointed by February 28, non-executive director Mark Powell will assume the role of acting CEO. 

Shares in Bapcor (ASX:BAP) are trading 8.9 per cent lower at $7.52. 

